Today's Press Briefing: Secretary Karoline Leavitt to the Media, & Trump call with Putin - starts at 25 minute mark - Feb 12 2025

Starts at exactly 25:00, sorry didn't wait to find it clipped. Cynthia

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Briefs Members of the Media Feb 12 2025

Adding: ⚡️Trump said he had a long conversation with Putin

The US President stated that his conversation with Putin was very productive, adding that they discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, energy issues, and a number of other topics.

Putin-Trump phone call: what we know so far

🔴 The leaders of Russia and the US discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, energy issues, and the exchange of citizens between Russia and the US

🔴 The two leaders discussed a peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine

🔴 Trump called for an immediate end to hostilities and a peaceful resolution to the crisis

🔴 Trump said he and Putin agreed on the necessity of stopping the conflict in Ukraine

🔴 During their conversation, Putin emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine

🔴 The leaders of the two countries agreed to instruct their teams to begin negotiations "immediately," Trump noted

🔴 On the US side, the negotiations will be led by the CIA Director, Secretary of State, and National Security Advisor

🔴 The Russian president invited his American counterpart to Moscow, and other future contacts were also discussed

🔴 Trump stated that during the conversation with Putin, the topic of joint efforts on the battlefields of World War II was raised

🔴 Trump also thanked Putin for securing the release of Mark Fogel. Fogel, a former US embassy employee, had been sentenced to 14 years in Russia for drug smuggling. As part of the exchange, the US will release Alexander Vinnik, the Russian’s lawyer said

🔴 The conversation lasted for one and a half hours, said Putin's spokesperson

Here's Trump's posted statement about call:



