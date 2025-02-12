Today's Press Briefing: Secretary Karoline Leavitt to the Media, & Trump call with Putin - starts at 25 minute mark - Feb 12 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Starts at exactly 25:00, sorry didn't wait to find it clipped. Cynthia
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Briefs Members of the Media Feb 12 2025
Adding: ⚡️Trump said he had a long conversation with Putin
The US President stated that his conversation with Putin was very productive, adding that they discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, energy issues, and a number of other topics.
Putin-Trump phone call: what we know so far
🔴 The leaders of Russia and the US discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, energy issues, and the exchange of citizens between Russia and the US
🔴 The two leaders discussed a peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine
🔴 Trump called for an immediate end to hostilities and a peaceful resolution to the crisis
🔴 Trump said he and Putin agreed on the necessity of stopping the conflict in Ukraine
🔴 During their conversation, Putin emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine
🔴 The leaders of the two countries agreed to instruct their teams to begin negotiations "immediately," Trump noted
🔴 On the US side, the negotiations will be led by the CIA Director, Secretary of State, and National Security Advisor
🔴 The Russian president invited his American counterpart to Moscow, and other future contacts were also discussed
🔴 Trump stated that during the conversation with Putin, the topic of joint efforts on the battlefields of World War II was raised
🔴 Trump also thanked Putin for securing the release of Mark Fogel. Fogel, a former US embassy employee, had been sentenced to 14 years in Russia for drug smuggling. As part of the exchange, the US will release Alexander Vinnik, the Russian’s lawyer said
🔴 The conversation lasted for one and a half hours, said Putin's spokesperson
Here's Trump's posted statement about call: