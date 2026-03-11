Bright Videos News, Mar 11, 2026 – Hormuz Isn’t Open Until IRAN Says Its Open (plus AI breakthrough news)

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- Julia McCoy's AI Avatar Journey (0:10)
- Introduction of Mike Adams' AI Avatar Rendering Engine (3:10)
- Technical Details of the AI Avatar Rendering Engine (8:21)
- Discussion on AI and Humanity's Future (12:11)
- Julia McCoy's Insights on AI and Business (12:28)
- Challenges and Opportunities in AI Adoption (12:48)
- The Role of Trust in AI and Personal Branding (13:08)
- The Future of AI and Decentralization (13:23)
- Julia McCoy's Background and Personal Story (13:59)
- The Impact of AI on Business and Personal Life (14:20)
- AI and Human Purpose: A Paradigm Shift (14:40)
- AI's Reasoning and Adaptation (15:01)
- The Impact of AI on Human Purpose (15:23)
- AI and the Future of Work (15:42)
- AI's Role in Disrupting Industries (20:26)
- Cultural Resistance to AI (1:40:49)
- AI's Future Milestones (1:44:36)
- AI and Authenticity (1:47:01)
- AI and Human Merger (1:49:07)
- AI's Impact on Humanity (1:53:45)
- Discussion on Business Model and Board of Directors (2:26:22)
- Character Development and Animation Plans (2:32:31)
- Recording and Technical Details (2:36:52)
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