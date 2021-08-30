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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 4) Your Voice is very Powerful Far Beyond What You Think - Justice Anna Webinar
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0 view • August 30, 2021
History proved at too many stages how simple by using your voice can change the world, even single one Man or Woman can change the world, simply by communicating with people using different means. Therefore, we start to hear people's voice, from France, Ireland, India, Iran, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Germany, Arabia, from all over the world, speaking up and telling their government and the corporations spinning those governments what the People want. The key is what we want, do you want Freedom, Happiness, Peace, Plenty, and abundance? Then focus on what you do want. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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