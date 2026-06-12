Iran: Araghchi on what guarantees the deal - clip 5

Araghchi on what guarantees the deal:



"If the agreements of the first stage are not honored, we will not proceed to the second stage. That in itself creates a guarantee.



We must expect all manner of difficulties — with this memorandum, and with the final agreement, if we get there. They use every opportunity to break their word."

Adding:

However, Trump posted this morning:

@realDonaldTrump

The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jun 12, 2026, this morning DC time

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116737418354503074