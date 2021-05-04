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The Ugly Truth About The Women's March
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40 views • May 04, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3571/the-ugly-truth-about-the-womens-march
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3571-the-ugly-truth-about-the-womens-march
Buried in the sordid and socialized mess of the Women’s March is an essential truth that is worth evaluating and understanding. It is a cliché that feminists are physically unattractive, but there is solid science and research behind it.
One study of American women indicated that women generally pursue careers because they fear they are too unattractive to land a man. In another study, the more attractive a woman thought she was, the less feminist she was. Whenever there is a clear pattern that is almost never discussed, it is worth pursuing to the end.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/womens-march
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Amazon Affiliate Links
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UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3571-the-ugly-truth-about-the-womens-march
Buried in the sordid and socialized mess of the Women’s March is an essential truth that is worth evaluating and understanding. It is a cliché that feminists are physically unattractive, but there is solid science and research behind it.
One study of American women indicated that women generally pursue careers because they fear they are too unattractive to land a man. In another study, the more attractive a woman thought she was, the less feminist she was. Whenever there is a clear pattern that is almost never discussed, it is worth pursuing to the end.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/womens-march
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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