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At least 70 feared dead in Midwestern tornadoes | REPORT
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350 views • December 12, 2021
At least 70 are feared dead in at least 30 tornadoes that touched down in Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois with widespread damage. Rob Schmitt reports the latest details - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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