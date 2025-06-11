DARPA: directed energy weapons (DEW's), HAARP, Chemtrails & Nanodust

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:::::::::DARPA - The Most DANGEROUS Organization In The World You’ve NEVER Heard Of - This video is about the controversial activities of the US agency DARPA, which is part of the Department of Defense and has been known for secret, often dangerous projects since 1958. Examples include the HAARP program, which enables weather manipulation and geoengineering, and the development of directed energy weapons such as lasers and microwaves. It is claimed that DARPA is also researching telepathy using nanoparticles and has attempted to digitally record people's lives with the LifeLog project - a precursor to Facebook. DARPA's links to well-known personalities such as Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos are also discussed.
