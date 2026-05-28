Developing an offensive: Sever Group's units took control over Novovasilyevka in Kharkov region.



🎮 Under the cover of artillery and attack UAVs, assault detachments of the 69th Motorised Rifle Division defeated the enemy's resistance, neutralising Ukrainian nationalists' groups of a separate territorial defence brigade.



▫️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces used Kraken UAV teams to hold the settlement, which suffered losses and fled, leaving the mobilised Ukrainian servicemen at their disposal.



📍 Control of the settlement disrupts the AFU logistics and deprives the enemy of the ability to rotate in this area of the front line.



▫️ Advancing simultaneously in several directions, the Sever Group of Forces continue to create a security zone in Sumy and Kharkov regions.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of May 28, 2026



▪️ During the night, the enemy launched up to 150 UAVs towards our regions. The air defense system was operating over Crimea, and in a number of regions, air alerts were reported. A civilian bus with passengers was attacked near Donetsk.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces operated in several waves over Odessa, Belgorod-Dnestrovsk in the Odessa region, as well as over Poltava and Sumy regions.



▪️ On the Sumy front, in the Shostka district, units of the "North" Guards Motor Rifle Division repelled a counterattack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the Sumy region, our forces advanced on twenty-two sections up to 1,000 meters, and skirmishes are ongoing in Ivolzhansk, Kondratovka, Pisarevka, and the surrounding areas. Another enemy attack was repelled near Kondratovka in the Krasnopolsky district. Skirmishes are ongoing between the settlements of Lesnoye and Taratutino in the Valuyky district.



▪️ In the Kursk region, due to AFU attacks on the Sloboda Belaya in the Belgorod-Dnestrovsk district, eight civilians were injured. A construction store, two hangars with building materials, and a private house were set on fire.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, a passenger car was attacked by a drone in the Novaya Tavolzhanka village, and a man and a woman were killed in the attack. A man was injured in a car attack on the Nizhnee Berezovo-Vtoroe - Starovshchina road. Two fighters of the "Orlan" unit were injured while on duty in the Valuyky district. Malomikhovka, Daniuk, Glotovo, Komsomolsk, and Ilek-Penkovka are under attack.



▪️ On the Kharkov front, units of the 11th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the "North" Guards Motor Rifle Division reported on the capture of the Grano village on the border of the Kharkov and Belgorod regions. On the Volchansk sector, our forces advanced on nine sections up to 1,000 meters and are engaged in skirmishes in the Karaychon, Okhrymovka, and forested areas of the Volchansk district. On the Velikoburuluk direction, the "North" Guards Motor Rifle Division reports on progress on four sections up to 1,200 meters: in the Budarki village and the forested areas of the Kupyansk district near Novovasilevka.



▪️ In the LNR, the AFU attacked a gymnasium in Svatove. There, in Svatove, another drone attack hit a civilian car, killing a man. In Severodonetsk, three people were injured in a car attack and a building of a utility company.



▪️ In Konstantinovka, the enemy notes the work of our small assault groups in the South, Central, Second, Sputnik, and Gora microdistricts. East of Konstantinovka, the enemy admits the loss of a substation. Artillery and air strikes on the city continue.



▪️ In the Zaporozhye region, the "East" Guards Motor Rifle Division reports on success in the Vozdvizhevka settlement, displaying flags in the village. The enemy counterattacked and distributed footage of the counterattacks.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, no changes. Skirmishes are ongoing in Primorsky and Stepnogorsk. The enemy carried out more than 30 attacks on civilian objects in the Zaporozhye region over the previous 24 hours. Nine people were injured, including a teenager. Civilian cars and infrastructure were damaged in several municipal districts, including in Energodar, where the situation is extremely difficult due to shelling. The AFU's information-warfare operation to disrupt any logistics on the southern transport corridor is also causing problems. Civilian cars and trucks are under attack.



▪️ In the Kherson region, two civilians were killed in Gornostayevka, and 14 people were injured (in Bolshevik, Velikie Kopany, Gladkovka, Lyubimovka, Vinogradov).



The report was compiled by:⚡️Two Majors