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EVIL IN NYC: Michael Anthony Interview on State Oppression, Activism, Arrests & NY Freedom Rally
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21 views • January 11, 2022
Michael Anthony was arrested in New York for trying to order food. Check out his website and social pages: https://themeatofit.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf6KKvTXvVzKru76pNbABhA
https://odysee.com/@Michaelanthony:9?r=23zc9s91KbV4BqMhj3acmmxBPfgLuA5j
https://rumble.com/c/c-564807
https://www.gettr.com/user/themeatofit
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https://twitter.com/themeatofit
Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://rokfin.com/timtruth/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf6KKvTXvVzKru76pNbABhA
https://odysee.com/@Michaelanthony:9?r=23zc9s91KbV4BqMhj3acmmxBPfgLuA5j
https://rumble.com/c/c-564807
https://www.gettr.com/user/themeatofit
https://www.tiktok.com/@themeatofit
https://themeatofit.podbean.com/
https://twitter.com/themeatofit
Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://rokfin.com/timtruth/
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