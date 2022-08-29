© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci The Gaslighting Elf - Part 2 of 2: The Diamond Report LIVE with Doug Diamond - 8/27/22
Are They Teslaphoresis Clots? Part 1 of 2: The Diamond Report LIVE with Doug Diamond - 8/27/22 - https://www.brighteon.com/538f1db3-7d62-480e-93fd-8e5026fc76c1
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
Tune-In Live, as it happens on FB:
https://www.facebook.com/diamondisc/
https://www.facebook.com/thediamondreport/
After LIVE, uploaded to:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/diamondisc
https://www.rumble.com/user/diamondisc
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/diamondisc
https://clikview.com/@diamondisc
https://www.facebook.com/thediamondreport