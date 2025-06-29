FBI Built Fake Bombs to Place Outside NYC Synagogues

There’s little question that the FBI has adopted the routine practice of seeking out down-on-their-luck and marginalized individuals, persuading these individuals to engage in terrorist activities, and then give themselves a very public pat on the back after arresting the alleged “terrorists.” Well now a federal judge has ripped into the FBI for doing just that with the so-called “Newburgh 4” who were talked into plotting to bomb synagogues and shoot down military aircraft.

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss how anyone could question whether the FBI was involved in the January 6 riots considering the bureau’s track record.

