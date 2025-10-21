BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Firmament
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
49 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 1 day ago

Pastors say "we live in a free country" because the Luciferian Theocracy allows them to play in their tiny little sandbox as long as they play by Satan's rules.  So they do.  Nothing is said to offend Satan's synagogue or the Satanic priests and prophets that run our modern University systems.

And it happens because the Pastors deny, explicitly and implicitly, large sections of the Holy Scriptures, starting with the book of Genesis.  And to get more specific, Genesis 1:6-8 -- the Firmament.  Sure, the Pastors will quote Genesis 1:1 -- that's safe and can be reasonably meshed with the Big Bang.

But not the Firmament.  And not the order of Creation.  The earth existed along with day and night and light and darkness all before the sun and the moon and the stars were created.  This is completely at odds with what are "Professors" (priests and prophets of the Luciferian religion) tells us must be true.

It's not just the Firmament, but it's a good place to start.

We have more faith in Gene Rodenberry ( who wrote Star Trek) than we do in Moses and Genesis. This is a big problem.

Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com

Keywords
bibleheavenfirmament
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy