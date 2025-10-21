Pastors say "we live in a free country" because the Luciferian Theocracy allows them to play in their tiny little sandbox as long as they play by Satan's rules. So they do. Nothing is said to offend Satan's synagogue or the Satanic priests and prophets that run our modern University systems.

And it happens because the Pastors deny, explicitly and implicitly, large sections of the Holy Scriptures, starting with the book of Genesis. And to get more specific, Genesis 1:6-8 -- the Firmament. Sure, the Pastors will quote Genesis 1:1 -- that's safe and can be reasonably meshed with the Big Bang.

But not the Firmament. And not the order of Creation. The earth existed along with day and night and light and darkness all before the sun and the moon and the stars were created. This is completely at odds with what are "Professors" (priests and prophets of the Luciferian religion) tells us must be true.

It's not just the Firmament, but it's a good place to start.

We have more faith in Gene Rodenberry ( who wrote Star Trek) than we do in Moses and Genesis. This is a big problem.

Fritz Berggren

www.bloodandfaith.com