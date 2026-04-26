Palantir Just Took Over America’s Food Supply

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Apr 25, 2026
Palantir just signed a massive deal with the USDA to take control of America’s food supply data: the company "accelerating killchains" just got the keys to the farm. This is the technocratic takeover of food I've been warning about.