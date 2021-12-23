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Amazing 330 lb (150 KG) Raw Bench Press ! 66.9 yr old
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57 views • December 23, 2021
330 Raw Bench Press / 66/67 yr old Natty Iron Grandpa. That's the second time in 2 days. Not advisable but wanted to get an upload in and yesterdays recording snafu. Still, I never did PRs two days in a row before.
Body Weight 215-220 lbs My 67 birthday is at the end of the month.
Recorded Oct 7 2020
Body Weight 215-220 lbs My 67 birthday is at the end of the month.
Recorded Oct 7 2020
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