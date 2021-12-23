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Amazing 330 lb (150 KG) Raw Bench Press ! 66.9 yr old
IronGrandpa
IronGrandpa
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57 views • December 23, 2021
330 Raw Bench Press / 66/67 yr old Natty Iron Grandpa. That's the second time in 2 days. Not advisable but wanted to get an upload in and yesterdays recording snafu. Still, I never did PRs two days in a row before.
Body Weight 215-220 lbs My 67 birthday is at the end of the month.
Recorded Oct 7 2020
Keywords
longevitypower liftingiron330 lb 150 kg raw bench pressweight lifting over 65
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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