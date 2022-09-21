Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
134 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Pandemics, Vaccines, Lockdowns & Mandates Something Of The Past?
2962 views
channel image
Clash Of Minds
Published 2 months ago |

In Episode 134 we discuss where we are with the pandemic. All seems to be under control and most countries have eased their regulations, but on the other hand mandates relating to the vaccines seem to be intensifying. What do the official reports relating to the vaccines tell us? What can we expect in the future when it comes to mandates and lockdowns?

Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds

Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate

Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com

Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za

Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-278-radical-truths/

Novak Djokovic breaks silence over Covid vaccine refusal - BBC News

BBC News YouTube Channel

https://youtu.be/rNaIMC4XMhc

German government release figures on serious adverse reactions to Covid vaccine | Dr Clare Craig

GBNews YouTube Channel

https://youtu.be/YISflrh9LVA

Mark Steyn questions why young healthy people are dying across the UK

GBNews YouTube Channel

https://youtu.be/gkQ7LsHPASA

Tucker: Fauci ‘Engineered the Single Most Devastating Event in American History,’ Retires as a Hero [VIDEO]

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/08/tucker-fauci-engineered-the-single-most-devastating-event-in-american-history-retires-as-a-hero/?utm_source=right-rail-latest

Fauci on Natural immunity

https://www.facebook.com/116421878034/posts/1537079406693606/

https://metatron.substack.com/p/athletes-collapsing-and-dying?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=emai

https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-dr-peter-mccullough-issues-emergency-covid-19-warning/

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/09/1-in-246-people-die-shortly-after-covid-vaccination/#

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/03/vaccinated-9-in-10-covid-deaths-england-past-year/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-backtracks-on-covid-guidance-as-damning-studies-mount_4691002.html

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/covid-vaccine-tracker-global-distribution/

https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/pandemic-prevention--preparedness-and-response-accord

Keywords
upwalter134veithwhatsprof

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket