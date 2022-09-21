134 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Pandemics, Vaccines, Lockdowns & Mandates Something Of The Past?

In Episode 134 we discuss where we are with the pandemic. All seems to be under control and most countries have eased their regulations, but on the other hand mandates relating to the vaccines seem to be intensifying. What do the official reports relating to the vaccines tell us? What can we expect in the future when it comes to mandates and lockdowns?

Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds

Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate

Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com

Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za

Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-278-radical-truths/

Novak Djokovic breaks silence over Covid vaccine refusal - BBC News

BBC News YouTube Channel

https://youtu.be/rNaIMC4XMhc

German government release figures on serious adverse reactions to Covid vaccine | Dr Clare Craig

GBNews YouTube Channel

https://youtu.be/YISflrh9LVA

Mark Steyn questions why young healthy people are dying across the UK

GBNews YouTube Channel

https://youtu.be/gkQ7LsHPASA

Tucker: Fauci ‘Engineered the Single Most Devastating Event in American History,’ Retires as a Hero [VIDEO]

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/08/tucker-fauci-engineered-the-single-most-devastating-event-in-american-history-retires-as-a-hero/?utm_source=right-rail-latest

Fauci on Natural immunity

https://www.facebook.com/116421878034/posts/1537079406693606/

https://metatron.substack.com/p/athletes-collapsing-and-dying?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=emai

https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-dr-peter-mccullough-issues-emergency-covid-19-warning/

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/09/1-in-246-people-die-shortly-after-covid-vaccination/#

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/03/vaccinated-9-in-10-covid-deaths-england-past-year/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-backtracks-on-covid-guidance-as-damning-studies-mount_4691002.html

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/covid-vaccine-tracker-global-distribution/

https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/pandemic-prevention--preparedness-and-response-accord