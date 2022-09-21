134 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Pandemics, Vaccines, Lockdowns & Mandates Something Of The Past?

In Episode 134 we discuss where we are with the pandemic. All seems to be under control and most countries have eased their regulations, but on the other hand mandates relating to the vaccines seem to be intensifying. What do the official reports relating to the vaccines tell us? What can we expect in the future when it comes to mandates and lockdowns?
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-278-radical-truths/
Novak Djokovic breaks silence over Covid vaccine refusal - BBC News
BBC News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/rNaIMC4XMhc
German government release figures on serious adverse reactions to Covid vaccine | Dr Clare Craig
GBNews YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/YISflrh9LVA
Mark Steyn questions why young healthy people are dying across the UK
GBNews YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/gkQ7LsHPASA
Tucker: Fauci ‘Engineered the Single Most Devastating Event in American History,’ Retires as a Hero [VIDEO]
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/08/tucker-fauci-engineered-the-single-most-devastating-event-in-american-history-retires-as-a-hero/?utm_source=right-rail-latest
Fauci on Natural immunity
https://www.facebook.com/116421878034/posts/1537079406693606/
https://metatron.substack.com/p/athletes-collapsing-and-dying?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=emai
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-dr-peter-mccullough-issues-emergency-covid-19-warning/
https://expose-news.com/2022/08/09/1-in-246-people-die-shortly-after-covid-vaccination/#
https://expose-news.com/2022/08/03/vaccinated-9-in-10-covid-deaths-england-past-year/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-backtracks-on-covid-guidance-as-damning-studies-mount_4691002.html
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/covid-vaccine-tracker-global-distribution/
https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/pandemic-prevention--preparedness-and-response-accord
