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Russia Prophecies! Revelation Messianic Patterns News 2021
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17 views • July 30, 2021
Putin, the Russian Bear, is on the prowl for oil and weapons sales. Our world dynamics are changing quickly and Putin is driving the changes. Putin isn't Gog from Ezekiel 38-39. He's a Mother Russia-loving chess player that wants to make money and dominate the world. Why is Putin suddenly announcing his global intentions? What does he want to accomplish?
Other prophecy watchers are noticing the new Israel Russia dynamics.
Here's a great report by John Haller about Russia and Israel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRWdw5wKzkA
Here is a report from Erick Stakelbeck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJD5My0T9oY
Other prophecy watchers are noticing the new Israel Russia dynamics.
Here's a great report by John Haller about Russia and Israel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRWdw5wKzkA
Here is a report from Erick Stakelbeck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJD5My0T9oY
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