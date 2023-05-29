Difficult intravenous access

In this video we demonstrate a technique for IV access in a patient in whom several previous attempts by different personnel failed. While we could use an ultrasound to insert a central venous catheter or a deeper seated IV, such as a brachial vein, here we demonstrate a simple technique of using an Esmarch that can be very effective for peripheral venous access in most patients with difficult veins.
