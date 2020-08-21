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Universally Preferable Behaviour (UPB) | Call In Show | October 31th, 2010
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7 views • August 21, 2020
Full podcast: http://www.fdrurl.com/1776
An introduction to some standards used for judging ethical propositions, from the Freedomain Radio Sunday show, 2 PM EST, if you'd like to listen or call in, just drop by the Freedomain Radio chat room - http://www.fdrurl.com/chat
An introduction to some standards used for judging ethical propositions, from the Freedomain Radio Sunday show, 2 PM EST, if you'd like to listen or call in, just drop by the Freedomain Radio chat room - http://www.fdrurl.com/chat
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