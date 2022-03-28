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Each High-Rise building in Mariupol is combed up to the roof. There is very little time left before the complete Liberation of Mariupol, away from the Bandera Nazi underground. 032822
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112 views • March 28, 2022
The Russian military, house by house, is liberating Mariupol from Nazi gangs. The fighters are acting decisively, toughly, quickly. Each high-rise building is combed up to the roof. There is very little time left before the complete liberation of Mariupol from the Bandera underground."
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