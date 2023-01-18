CNN Turns on Joe Biden, Reports on Biden Crime Family, Admits JB Met Hunter’s Corrupt Business Partners

CNN is actually starting to report on the Biden crime family.

Jake Tapper on Sunday criticized Joe Biden for storing classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette. Now this…

CNN reported on the House GOP investigation into the Biden Crime family and actually admitted Joe Biden’s family was profiting off of the ‘Biden’ name.

“While Joe Biden swears by his name in politics, his son and two brothers spent years trying to benefit from the Biden name.” CNN reported.

“CNN’s review of [Hunter’s] laptop data as other public material shows that Joe Biden did interact with some of his son’s associates while serving as Vice President” – CNN reported Tuesday night.