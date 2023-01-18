Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CNN Turns on Joe Biden, Reports on Biden Crime Family, Admits JB Met Hunter’s Corrupt Business Partners
61 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

CNN is actually starting to report on the Biden crime family.

Jake Tapper on Sunday criticized Joe Biden for storing classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette.  Now this…

CNN reported on the House GOP investigation into the Biden Crime family and actually admitted Joe Biden’s family was profiting off of the ‘Biden’ name.

“While Joe Biden swears by his name in politics, his son and two brothers spent years trying to benefit from the Biden name.” CNN reported.

“CNN’s review of [Hunter’s] laptop data as other public material shows that Joe Biden did interact with some of his son’s associates while serving as Vice President” – CNN reported Tuesday night.

Keywords
cnnvpclassified documentsbiden regimenewly discovered

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket