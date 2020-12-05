© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Division 05.12.2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • December 06, 2020
Just drinking beer and watching the feeds. I don't have the answers but I'm willing to point out the elephant and offer it a peanut, not show it a mouse.
We need to stop buying into the divisive culture and find a path back.
Thanks for watching.
E.
As always all views are my own and I'm not advocating violence or giving any kind of advice legal or otherwise.
I just want my country back.
Skal.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
We need to stop buying into the divisive culture and find a path back.
Thanks for watching.
E.
As always all views are my own and I'm not advocating violence or giving any kind of advice legal or otherwise.
I just want my country back.
Skal.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.