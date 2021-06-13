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Warning Oil And Gas Companies Planning On Vaccinated Employees Dying!
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9868 views • June 13, 2021
Wow! This is henky . . . but with all that we know already regarding these jabs it is very possible that people who take them will die withing three years! But what this company is doing . . . leads me to think they know something that many don't .
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