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FULL SHOW: Leaked Spars Virus Documents Show Entire Pandemic Was Planned Event!
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204 views • April 08, 2021
In an amazing report, a document shows that the entire COVID-19 pandemic was preplanned and pre executed. This goes beyond Event 201 and could blow the lid off the entire pandemic scam. As the left in American continues to race bait, the truth always destroys their claims of racism. Damani Felder joins to discuss and break the latest news in the Derek Chauvin trial. The wide open border crisis continues to worsen by the day as Alex Jones puts himself in front of a vehicle caught illegal trafficking children in Texas. The Biden administration continues to destroy and embarrass America.
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