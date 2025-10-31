❗️From 25-31 OCT, responded to UKR terrorist attacks on civilian area in Russia, the AF of the RU FED carried out 1 massive & 5 group strikes by long-range precision ground, air & sea-based weapons & strike drones, hit UKR def ind enterp & power facilities that supported them, trans infrastructure, trains used to transport AFU weapons & hardware, mili airfields, arsenals, prod. areas of Flamingo crus missiles & long-range attack UAVs, storage areas of uncrewed surface vehics, temp deploy areas of UKR troops, nat'alists, & for'n mercs.

📍Sever Group of Forces improved tactical situation. RU troops gave fire damage on manpower & hardware of 4 mech'd brigades, 1 motr'd infantry brig, 1 jaeger brig, 1 assault brig, 1 air assault brig, 2 assault regis of the AFU, 2 territorial def brigs, & 1 Nat'l Guard brig in Sumy reg.

💥Kharkov direction, struck formations of 2 mech'd brigs, 1 motor'd infantry brig of the AFU, & 3 territ'l def brigs.

▪️AFU losses of Sever GOFs area, more than 1320 troops, 2 tanks, 14 arm'd fight vehics, 73 mtr vehics, & 13 field artill guns &13 elect. warfare & counter-battery stations, & 29 ammo & material depots neutralised.

🚩Zapad GOFs liberated Sadovoye (Kharkov reg). RU troops hit 6 mech'd brigs, 1 airmobile brig, 2 assault brigs of AFU, 2 terri'l defence brigs, & 2 Nat'l Guard brigs.

📍6th & 1st tank armies cont'd to destroy an encircled AFU group close to Kupyansk (Kharkov reg). Finish mop up territory of Petropavlovka & Kurilovka (Kharkov reg) from scattered enemy groups. AFU 14th Mech'd Brig made attempt to escape encirclement. AFU troops tried to cross the Oskol River using 4 boats, the AFU mission thwarted.

💥Total, 6 attempts by UKR to deblock enemy units fm Nechvolodovka, Petrovka, & Moskovka (Kharkov reg) were thwarted, also 3 attempts by AFU to regain control over crossing of Oskol Rr & to break through encirclement. Fm 27-31 OCT, more than 205 troops & 27 pcs of mili hardware neutralised close to Kupyansk (Kharkov reg). 3 AFU surrendered

▪️Total, AFU losses more than 1600 troops, 28 tanks & arm'd fight vehics, 137 motor vehics, & 10 field artill guns. Also, 27 ammo depots & 44 elect warfare & counter-battery stations were hit

📍Yug GOFs' took lines & positions. RU troops inflicted fire damage on 6 mech'd brigs, 1 motor'd infantry brig, 1 airmobile brig, 1 asslt brig, 1 mtn assault brig of the AFU, 1 marine brig, 2 territorial defence brigs, & 1 Nat'l Guard brig

▪️UKR losses more than 1330 troops, 40 tanks & arm'd fight vehics include 3 US-made M113 arm'd pers'l carriers. & 27 field artill guns include 7 West-made ones, 123 mtr vehics, 13 elect warfare & counter-baty stations, & 24 ammo, fuel, & mat'l depots destroyed

📍Tsentr GOFs' units improved front line. RU troops hit formations of 1 tank brig, 7 mech'd brigs, 1 infantry brig, 1 jaeger brig, 1 airmobile brig, 3 asslt brigs, 3 air assault brigs, 3 asslt regi.ts, 1 UAV brig of the AFU, 2 marine brigs, 2 terri'l def brigs, & 4 Nat'l Gurd brigs

💥Krasnoarmeysk (DPR), units of 2nd Army cont'd to neutralise encir'd AFU increasing control of train station territory. Complete mopping up Gnatovka (DPR). Asslt detachments entered Rog (DPR), took hold of SE part

Total, past 24 hrs, 1 attempt to unblock AFU from direct of Grishino (DPR) & 7 attpts by AFU to get thru encirclement in N & NW area thwarted. AFU made 4 attempts to deblock the encircled in Krasnoarmeysk (DPR). AFU troops attempted to break thru encirclement 23 times

📍Assault detach.s of 51st Army's 5th Motor'd Rifle Brig expanded control zone N, NW, & SE areas of Dimitrov (DPR) squeezing encircled territory fm the E. Mopping up few AFU groups on Mine 5/6 territory. Fm 27-31 OCT, more than 700 troops & 17 pieces of mili hardware eliminated

AFU losses, Tsentr GOFs' area more than 3520 troops, 27 arm'd fight vehics, 30 mtr vehics, & 8 field artill guns neutral'd.

Vostok GOFs cont'd to advance on enemy defs. RU troops liberated Novonikolayevka, Krasnogorskoye, Privolnoye (Zaporozhye reg), Yegorovka, Vishnevoye, & Novoaleksandrovka (Dnepropetrovsk reg). Men & hardware hit 3 mech'd brigs, 4 assault regs of the AFU, & 3 territ'l def brigs

Total, AFU losses this direction up to 1950 troops, 14 arm'd fight vehics, & 108 mtr vehics. Also, 11 field artill guns, 7 elect warfare stations & 4 ammo & materiel depots neutral'd

💥Dnepr GOFs inflicted fire damage on formations of 2 mech'd brigs, 1 mtn assault brig, & 2 coastal def brigs of the AFU

AFU losses up to 395 troops, 4 arm'd fight vehics, 77 mtr vehics, & 3 field artill guns. & 19 elect warfare stats & 9 ammo & material depots neutralised

🎯AD systs shot down 17 guided aeril bombs, 10 US HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 2 Neptune long-range guided missiles, & 1701 fixed-wing UAVs

In total, since beginning the SMO the enemy lost:

▫️ 668 aircraft

▫️ 283 helicopters

▫️ 93,879 UAVs

▫️ 633 anti-aircraft missile systs

▫️ 25,773 tanks & other armoured fight vehics

▫️ 1608 MLRS combat vehics

▫️ 30,943 field artill guns & mortars

▫️ 45,383 units of support mili vehics