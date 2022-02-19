© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WALGREENS IS STILL OFFERING "FREE" DEATH JABS AND CANCEROUS NASAL SWABS CAUSE BILL GATES LOVE YOU!
Follow
2
Share
Report
80 views • February 19, 2022
The government is raising your taxes to bail out more super rich .001 percenters, subsidize their illegal alien slaves(and organ, pedo supplies), printing unlimited dollars so inflation skyrockets, housing is unaffordable(unless you're a Chinese billionaire or SF trust funder)but the good news is poison death jabs are still "free"(billions of your tax $$)at your nearest Walgreens.
Subscribe and share to support "groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
Subscribe and share to support "groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.