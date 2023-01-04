Create New Account
If Bitcoin is such a Great Investment how Come Wall Street Isn't ALL OVER IT??
Recharge Freedom
There's a tremendous amount of fear around bitcoin, and one of the common complaint is that a bitcoin was a great investment, then why aren't Wall Street firms buying it all up given the level of intelligence in their C suite. The truth is that for once the powers that be, and girded laws are giving the advantage to the little guy to front run the big boys.


