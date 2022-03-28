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Mismatched Flu Vaccines Increase Pneumonia and Death, Major Study Shows!
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31 views • March 28, 2022
When “experts” report that the flu vaccine is a mismatch and has “poor protection” like this year, 2019, and then claim that it is better to be vaccinated with a “less effective vaccine” than not vaccinated at all. Are they speaking from scientific evidence? NO!! In fact, science shows that a mismatched influenza vaccine can actually ENHANCE lung disease and mortality/death rates!
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