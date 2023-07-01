Create New Account
DEAD BODIES DON'T YIELD LIVE ORGANS - CANADA'S "MAID" PART FOUR
TWISTED ETHICS AND SATANIC SACRIFICE SOLD AS VIRTUE
Melbourne Doctor: Most Donors Still Alive when Organs are Removed - https://tinyurl.com/38y4f3uw
DAILY MAIL - ARTICLES BY JAMES REINL
BC - https://tinyurl.com/mvamcfw9
QUEBEC - https://tinyurl.com/bddhdbns
Globe and Mail - Canadian Blood Services Sells Out https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-canadian-blood-services-private-company-plasma/
SEATTLE CHILDREN'S - Dr Truog
Ethical Issues in Organ Donation After Cardiac Death (Full Presentation) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVIR54vAFAU

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
murdermutilationmalpractice

