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Ep. 714 – FBI Exposed For Targeting Parents As ‘Terrorists’ For Speaking Against Schools
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10 views • June 06, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and its “snitch line,” which was used as a means to launching terrorism probes on citizens who expressed their opinions.
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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