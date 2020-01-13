© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ILLINOIS CENTRAL GREEN DIAMOND TRAIN 4m40s (Supplement)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • January 13, 2020
In 1936 Pullman crafted the unusually comfortable articulated GREEN DIAMOND - also known as the tobacco worm - train of stainless steel and alloys for the ILLINOIS CENTRAL, a fast train not been matched to this day!
In 1998 John Davanzo (Pride Lines LTD.) crafted the tinplate O scale 3-rail 1:45 GREEN DIAMOND you see in this upload!
In 1998 John Davanzo (Pride Lines LTD.) crafted the tinplate O scale 3-rail 1:45 GREEN DIAMOND you see in this upload!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.