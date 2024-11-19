BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode #47 - The Link Between Getting In Shape and Increasing Your Consciousness w/ Kyle Richardson
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
5 months ago

On this episode I was a guest on the Sunday Night Secret Society Podcast hosted by Kyle Richardson and we delved into many topics like religion, getting into shape, consciousness, spirituality and I linked getting into shape with increasing your consciousness which comes through changing your mindset and creating new habits.

We also delved into the fact that nearly all religion was brought to the people by conquerors and used as the framework to control their mind. The main point here is that if you are a child and God and God is a part of you then in your imagination God’s supposed to look like you and when you accept a picture of a deity assigned to you by another people then you become the spiritual prisoner of that other people.

This is why religion is a bad idea in all forms because it holds back man in his evolution to realising that he is a spiritual being!


Connect with Kyle via any of the links below:


Sunday Night Secret Society Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/show/3L35CyQBtzpxefXTGN3GsV

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sundaynightsecretsocietypod


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

