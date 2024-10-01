Ep 4750: Self-Admitted Grassy Knoll JFK Assassin James Files - Pamela J. Files Joins Doug Hagmann | October 1, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Men - Help your testosterone level HERE: https://sculptnation.com/hagmann
The man who admits to shooting JFK from the grassy knoll - James E. Sutton (James E. Files). Pamela Files joins Doug Hagmann to discuss her husband's activities before, during, and after that fateful day in Dallas, 1963. How history was changed, and how it relates to the present.
Primary Target: JFK How the CIA Used the Chicago Mob to Kill the President: https://jfkmurderjamesfiles.weebly.com
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to our channels on Rumble & Brighteon, and give us a “Like,” and PLEASE share this episode and this channel on your social media feed, and THANK YOU for your support!
--------------------------------
GET PREPARED - Dark Bags, Satellite Phones, & More: https://darkbags.com/
- Mention The Hagmann Report
--------------------------------
For complete information, please visit, bookmark, and share The Hagmann Report at our website:https://www.HagmannPI.com
TIPS: (Anonymity guaranteed): [email protected] | [email protected]
ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4
Spotify: BANNED!
iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/
Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report
FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:
Twitter: htps://twitter.com/HagmannReport
Gab: https://gab.com/DougHagmann
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/doughagmann
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DougHagmann