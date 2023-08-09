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Anointed Sister exposes Infamous John Hagee DENIES JESUS says HE didn't come as MESSIAH! Thousands of false preachers-prophets lead masses to a dark jesus & soon mark 666. Don't underestimate them
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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566 views • August 09, 2023

this is a mirrored video of Exposing the lies of John Hagee who denies YAHUSHUA/JESUS CHRIST as the MESSIAH. originally published by wolvesexposed Come out of his church. He is a wolf in sheep clothing.

 Amightywind Prophecy 92 exposes a long list of false prophets. Very few will ever repent YAHUSHUA Says most will see hell. Brother Carman was on this list at one time as deceived by TBN and their twisted group. But he repented and was removed. His sins remembered no more. Carman led thousands to YAHUSHUA and recently died and went to Heaven a champion.

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html  
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred  
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html  
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994   ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw  
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc  
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme  
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html  



Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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