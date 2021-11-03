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Here it comes The 'MOTB' - Mark Zuckerberg's Satanic AI 'MetaVerse'[03.10.2021]
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75 views • November 03, 2021
MOTB: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+MOTB&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
October 28, 2021 https://fortune.com/2021/10/28/metaverse-what-is-it-mark-zuckerberg-facebook-meta/
Nicholson1968 DoUSeeWhateyeC AI Transhumanisme: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nicholson1968+&;t=h_&ia=web
MetaVerse: is a digital reality that combines aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cryptocurrencies to allow users to interact virtually ..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=metaverse+meaning&;t=h_&ia=web
140 views Nov 3, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
615 subscribers
https://youtu.be/AY1JOH0JW4k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
October 28, 2021 https://fortune.com/2021/10/28/metaverse-what-is-it-mark-zuckerberg-facebook-meta/
Nicholson1968 DoUSeeWhateyeC AI Transhumanisme: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nicholson1968+&;t=h_&ia=web
MetaVerse: is a digital reality that combines aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cryptocurrencies to allow users to interact virtually ..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=metaverse+meaning&;t=h_&ia=web
140 views Nov 3, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
615 subscribers
https://youtu.be/AY1JOH0JW4k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
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