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INFANT HAS COVID-19 VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS BECAUSE MOTHER WAS FORCED TO TAKE SHOT BEFORE DELIVERY (MIRRORED)
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2572 views • September 17, 2021
INFANT HAS COVID-19 VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS BECAUSE MOTHER WAS FORCED TO TAKE SHOT BEFORE DELIVERY (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-09-14_19-16-04:5
Subscribe to Health Impact News; link is below.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZrYoJmKVrPgO/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-09-14_19-16-04#5
Claim ID
5f9e004e721dfe0528988129faa27e30f6e3ecd7
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-09-14_19-16-04:5
Subscribe to Health Impact News; link is below.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZrYoJmKVrPgO/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-09-14_19-16-04#5
Claim ID
5f9e004e721dfe0528988129faa27e30f6e3ecd7
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