2/2/2023 Miles Guo: No one else is in a better position than me to say “love Henan”! Two of my brothers died in Henan, and I had been jailed in Henan, but I still devoted myself to Henan’s development and trained almost 100,000 professionals in the hotel management sector for Henan. Yue Wenhai’s cooperation with the CCP central government will take down more and more local officials in Henan. The worst is yet to come! I hope our fellow fighter with deep experiences in the Foxconn plant in Henan could come to the U.S. and testify in person.

#Henan #Foxconn #YueWenhai





2/2/2023 文贵盖特：没人比文贵更有资格说“爱河南”！我的两个兄弟在河南逝去，我也在河南蹲过监狱，而我却为河南培养了近十万酒店管理人才；岳文海的配合会让更多河南官员落马，一切还早着呢！我希望那位十分了解河南富士康工厂的战友能来到美国亲自作证

#河南 #富士康 #岳文海





