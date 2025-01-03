Be on Alert: Urgent Prophetic Insight into Symbolic 9-11 Attacks and Mysterious Fog













Join Amanda as she covers recent attacks and events that go with the word she got from the Lord on December 18, 2024 saying there would be a bang in January. She also talks about the mysterious fog impacting parts of the nation and more. Tune in January 2, 2025 at 5pm ET.













Amanda Grace is thrilled to announce the release of her debut book, The Revelationary War. Pre-order your copy here: https://buff.ly/4fnuDd7













Music Copyright References:





-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5





-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5





-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ





-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle





-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5 by DivaProductionMusic





Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221





Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023





Website: https://arkofgrace.org





Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests





Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate





Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners













🖥 Follow Amanda Grace: 👇





YOUTUBE @ArkOfGraceMinistries





Rumble @ArkOfGraceMinistries





X/Twitter @AmandaGrace_AOG





Facebook @ArkOfGraceMinistry





Instagram @ArkOfGrace88





TIK TOK @arkofgraceministries





TELEGRAM @arkofgraceministries





Truth @ArkOfGraceMinistries