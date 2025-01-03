BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Be on Alert: Urgent Prophetic Insight into Symbolic 9-11 Attacks and Mysterious Fog
Ark of Grace Ministries
Ark of Grace Ministries
109 views • 4 months ago

Be on Alert: Urgent Prophetic Insight into Symbolic 9-11 Attacks and Mysterious Fog




Join Amanda as she covers recent attacks and events that go with the word she got from the Lord on December 18, 2024 saying there would be a bang in January. She also talks about the mysterious fog impacting parts of the nation and more. Tune in January 2, 2025 at 5pm ET.




Amanda Grace is thrilled to announce the release of her debut book, The Revelationary War. Pre-order your copy here: https://buff.ly/4fnuDd7




Music Copyright References:


-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5


-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5


-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ


-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle


-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5 by DivaProductionMusic


Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221


Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023


Website: https://arkofgrace.org


Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests


Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate


Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners




🖥 Follow Amanda Grace: 👇


YOUTUBE @ArkOfGraceMinistries


Rumble @ArkOfGraceMinistries


X/Twitter @AmandaGrace_AOG


Facebook @ArkOfGraceMinistry


Instagram @ArkOfGrace88


TIK TOK @arkofgraceministries


TELEGRAM @arkofgraceministries


Truth @ArkOfGraceMinistries

Keywords
prophecyamanda graceark of grace ministries
