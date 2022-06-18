Tucker: Holy Crap! Biden Showered with his Daughter, & Uses the FBI as His Secret Police

Tucker Sounds Alarm On Joe Biden’s ‘Sick & Horrifying’ Behavior For Showering With His Daughter And ‘Using The FBI As ‘His Personal Secret Police’

When Ashely Biden’s diary, in which she attributes her compulsive promiscuity to “inappropriate showers with her father,” was leaked by a Project Veritas staffer to the National File in October 2020, it was completely ignored by the mainstream media and nearly every alternative outlet as law enforcement turned a blind eye.

“I have always been boy crazy,’ Ashley wrote. ‘Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).’ she wrote in a January 2019 entry.

Biden is weaponizing the Department of Justice as his “personal secret police force” to target the American public and journalists attempting to expose his abusive and dark relationship with his own children, warns Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“If you are the father of daughters, ask yourself, ‘Is there any explanation for that behavior that is justifiable?’ There’s not. It’s sick and it’s horrifying. Ashley Biden doesn’t say how old she was at the time she showered with her father, but obviously, she was old enough to remember doing it. By the way, little kids don’t take showers, they take baths,” the primetime host scathed on Friday.

“Inappropriate showering with your own daughter? If that’s not child molestation, it is definitely close enough to justify a police visit,” Carlson continued. “But the police have not visited Joe Biden. They are not investigating this. Instead, the FBI is breaking into the homes of journalists who brought it to public attention.”