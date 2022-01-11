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Prophetic drums: Yeshua reigns high above - deliverance is coming
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34 views • January 11, 2022
Prophetic proclamation with Drums, Shofar and Voice played on January 5th 2022
And again since I can only play occassionally and have not played regularly since years, the movements can be somehow "rusty"
Also combine these three things with such a different volume level was not the easiest
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations if you feel led and able to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
And again since I can only play occassionally and have not played regularly since years, the movements can be somehow "rusty"
Also combine these three things with such a different volume level was not the easiest
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations if you feel led and able to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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