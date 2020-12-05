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Soybean Shortage & Cyberattack on Food Supply Chain: Achilles' Heel
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153 views • December 05, 2020
The world is running out of soybeans after drastic crop losses. This has severe implications, which the establishment will use to further their Great Reset. A strategic cyberattack on the food supply chain -- part of the "Cyberpandemic" the WEF has promised is looming -- will be used both as an excuse for food rationing, as well as the motivation for the "Great Reset of Food" for which the WEF/Rockefellers/others have been calling. A recent attack on Americold offers a perfect case study of this achilles heel in our food supply. There is a lot to digest here -- Christian breaks it down.
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⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
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http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
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⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/12/...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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