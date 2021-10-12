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Misleading data on "pandemic of the unvaccinated"
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10 views • October 12, 2021
Governments, in concert with the media, are calling for ever more restrictive measures against the unvaccinated. The pandemic is supposedly a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," as data clearly prove. In contrast, Austrian biologist and author Clemens G. Arvay has a very simple explanation for the sometimes greatly increased incidences among the unvaccinated....
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