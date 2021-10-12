BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Misleading data on "pandemic of the unvaccinated"
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
171 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • October 12, 2021
Governments, in concert with the media, are calling for ever more restrictive measures against the unvaccinated. The pandemic is supposedly a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," as data clearly prove. In contrast, Austrian biologist and author Clemens G. Arvay has a very simple explanation for the sometimes greatly increased incidences among the unvaccinated....

✓ www.kla.tv/20160

➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
pandemicdataunvaccinatedmisleading
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Garrison Vance
UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

Garrison Vance
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy