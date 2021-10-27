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How an MSM Journo Realized ‘Plandemic’ Was CORRECT, With Mikki Willis
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51 views • October 27, 2021
A journalist for an establishment media outlet sent in undercover to do a hit job on the documentary Plandemic—the most viewed documentary in human history—ended up realizing that the film was correct and decided to write a book about the journey, Plandemic creator and co-author of the new book Mikki Willis tells The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this interview on Conversations That Matter. Plandemic, which was seen over a billion times, drew worldwide attention and criticism from the “mainstream” media, especially the allegations that COVID19 and Sars-CoV-2 was engineered in a laboratory. But now that is common knowledge. Don’t miss this interview!
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