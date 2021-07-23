BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Wake Up and Walk Away from the Right-Left Paradigm-One Perspective from a Random Chic in the Middle of the US
Resonate963
Resonate963
14 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • July 23, 2021
We use words to identify and categorize. Those words often end up dividing us. White vs. Black, Democrat vs. Republican, Gay vs. Straight...we end up losing sight of the unifying aspect of who we are. We forget how we are all connected. In this video, I describe for you the process I went through as I was waking up to the division, political and otherwise, in our world. I mention several times our "democracy" in air quotes. We have been taught in the US that we live in a democracy but this simply isn't the case. If you don't believe me, just read the words to the Pledge of Allegiance; here's a link: https://www.ushistory.org/documents/pledge.htm?vm=r. I neglected to elaborate on the idea of voting. I once told my friend who was angry at me for voting for a Republican candidate, the good news is that while my vote counts, it doesn't matter. I think it's up to each individual whether you vote or not; I'm not advocating for either option. Personal freedom and choice in this matter is what matters most.

If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session or would like to dive deeper into your meditation practice, please reach out to me at [email protected].

And now for the links:
https://salrachele.com/ - Books and information from Sal Rachele

https://www.alibris.com/The-Trump-Prophecies-The-Astonishing-True-Story-of-the-Man-Who-Saw-Tomorrow-and-What-He-Says-Is-Coming-Next-Mark-Taylor/book/37879379 - The Trump Prophecies by Mark Taylor

https://davidicke.com/ - All things David Icke, including his books

https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5 - The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire by Jeff Berwick - highly recommended! Unfortunately you can only buy it from Amazon. I typically try to avoid Amazon at all costs because Jeff Bezos already has enough money, but last I heard, Jeff Berwick is donating proceeds of the sale of his book to an independent film maker that is very much worth supporting, in my humble opinion.
Keywords
awakeningpoliticsdemocracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Mike Adams
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy