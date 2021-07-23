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How to Wake Up and Walk Away from the Right-Left Paradigm-One Perspective from a Random Chic in the Middle of the US
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30 views • July 23, 2021
We use words to identify and categorize. Those words often end up dividing us. White vs. Black, Democrat vs. Republican, Gay vs. Straight...we end up losing sight of the unifying aspect of who we are. We forget how we are all connected. In this video, I describe for you the process I went through as I was waking up to the division, political and otherwise, in our world. I mention several times our "democracy" in air quotes. We have been taught in the US that we live in a democracy but this simply isn't the case. If you don't believe me, just read the words to the Pledge of Allegiance; here's a link: https://www.ushistory.org/documents/pledge.htm?vm=r. I neglected to elaborate on the idea of voting. I once told my friend who was angry at me for voting for a Republican candidate, the good news is that while my vote counts, it doesn't matter. I think it's up to each individual whether you vote or not; I'm not advocating for either option. Personal freedom and choice in this matter is what matters most.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session or would like to dive deeper into your meditation practice, please reach out to me at [email protected].
And now for the links:
https://salrachele.com/ - Books and information from Sal Rachele
https://www.alibris.com/The-Trump-Prophecies-The-Astonishing-True-Story-of-the-Man-Who-Saw-Tomorrow-and-What-He-Says-Is-Coming-Next-Mark-Taylor/book/37879379 - The Trump Prophecies by Mark Taylor
https://davidicke.com/ - All things David Icke, including his books
https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5 - The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire by Jeff Berwick - highly recommended! Unfortunately you can only buy it from Amazon. I typically try to avoid Amazon at all costs because Jeff Bezos already has enough money, but last I heard, Jeff Berwick is donating proceeds of the sale of his book to an independent film maker that is very much worth supporting, in my humble opinion.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session or would like to dive deeper into your meditation practice, please reach out to me at [email protected].
And now for the links:
https://salrachele.com/ - Books and information from Sal Rachele
https://www.alibris.com/The-Trump-Prophecies-The-Astonishing-True-Story-of-the-Man-Who-Saw-Tomorrow-and-What-He-Says-Is-Coming-Next-Mark-Taylor/book/37879379 - The Trump Prophecies by Mark Taylor
https://davidicke.com/ - All things David Icke, including his books
https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5 - The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire by Jeff Berwick - highly recommended! Unfortunately you can only buy it from Amazon. I typically try to avoid Amazon at all costs because Jeff Bezos already has enough money, but last I heard, Jeff Berwick is donating proceeds of the sale of his book to an independent film maker that is very much worth supporting, in my humble opinion.
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