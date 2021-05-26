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Sticking to the SCRIPT
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1 view • May 26, 2021
They are not predicting the future, they are plotting it.
If all the world is a stage, who is writing the script?
“Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.”
- Alan Watt
**DISCLAIMER**
The information in this video was provided exclusively from qualified media reports and publicly accessible footage. The views expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of the video’s creator and is fully compliant to the YouTube Community Guidelines and is to be protected by “Fair Use” laws as stated under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976.
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Odysee - https://odysee.com/@FallenWorldFilms:6
If all the world is a stage, who is writing the script?
“Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.”
- Alan Watt
**DISCLAIMER**
The information in this video was provided exclusively from qualified media reports and publicly accessible footage. The views expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of the video’s creator and is fully compliant to the YouTube Community Guidelines and is to be protected by “Fair Use” laws as stated under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976.
SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS!
YouTube - https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCJGFeSGdr5zY317TDyC5cTQ
BITCHUTE- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/54tepH4Af5ys/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-729333
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@FallenWorldFilms:6
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