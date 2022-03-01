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They wanted to expel her son. A mother tells director Gary Null about school demands.
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13 views • March 01, 2022
The camera was setup to get a quick audience reaction to the film Autism Made in the USA*, yet this mother really wanted to share her experience with director Gary Null.
The mother tells of a very heavy approach by the school.
Such unpleasantness...
-from the archives of Gary Null
*(the complete film is uploaded on this channel.)
The mother tells of a very heavy approach by the school.
Such unpleasantness...
-from the archives of Gary Null
*(the complete film is uploaded on this channel.)
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