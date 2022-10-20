Geoff Brady Interview UFOs Mimicking Ordinary Objects

Part 2 or Download: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/10/20/geoff-brady-ufos Geoff Brady is an independent radio producer and host of the weekly radio show In Other News. He's produced several radio documentaries including Hacking Democracy and detailed look into digital voting machines, Climate Engineers, a one hour documentary about the perils and propaganda of weather control technology. He's also filmed some of the most compelling UFO phenomena in the New York City skies from 2005 to 2020.











Geoff Brady, longtime UFO Investigator talks about his experiences and what he's captured on video of UFOs some of which actually try to mimic the appearance of other aerial objects. Some UFOs mimic large clusters of balloons. Other UFOs mimic small planes and even birds. Some UFOs are translucent. Many of the UFOs Geoff has videotaped were in the Hudson River Valley of New York and Canada. Geoff goes into detail about what he's captured in Part 1 .