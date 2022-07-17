The Recent Missile Strikes on YMZ Plant in Dnepr (aka Dnepropetrovsk) - YMZ or 'Southern Machine-Building Plant'. - 071722

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brighteon has me pissed. It won't take my image. Happens all the time. Everything has been messed up for over 4 months.
From late July 16 - Yesterdays missile strikes on YMZ (Yuzhmash) plant in Dnepr (aka Dnepropetrovsk) YMZ or "Southern Machine-Building Plant ("Yuzhmash", "Yuzhmashzavod") is a large Ukrainian enterprise for the production of rocket and space technology built back in the Soviet Union
This info was also found :https://southfront.org/in-video-russian-stealth-cruise-missile-confuses-ukrainian-air-defenses/
On July 17, a video showing a Russian Kh-101 stealth cruise missile confusing Ukrainian air defenses surfaced online.
The video was taken a day earlier during a Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The target of the missile strike was allegedly facilities of the Ukrainian state-owned aerospace manufacturer Yuzhmash.
In the video, a Ukrainian air defense missile, most likely a 9М38 launched from a Buk-M1 system, can be seen exploding on its own over Dnipor only for a Kh-101 missile to pass by a few seconds later. The air defense missile either failed to lock on the Russian stealth cruise missile or was jammed by it.