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The Recent Missile Strikes on YMZ Plant in Dnepr (aka Dnepropetrovsk) - YMZ or 'Southern Machine-Building Plant'. - 071722
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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51 views • July 17, 2022

Brighteon has me pissed. It won't take my image. Happens all the time. Everything has been messed up for over 4 months.

From late July 16 - Yesterdays missile strikes on YMZ (Yuzhmash) plant in Dnepr (aka Dnepropetrovsk) YMZ or "Southern Machine-Building Plant ("Yuzhmash", "Yuzhmashzavod") is a large Ukrainian enterprise for the production of rocket and space technology built back in the Soviet Union

This info was also found :https://southfront.org/in-video-russian-stealth-cruise-missile-confuses-ukrainian-air-defenses/   

On July 17, a video showing a Russian Kh-101 stealth cruise missile confusing Ukrainian air defenses surfaced online.

The video was taken a day earlier during a Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The target of the missile strike was allegedly facilities of the Ukrainian state-owned aerospace manufacturer Yuzhmash.

In the video, a Ukrainian air defense missile, most likely a 9М38 launched from a Buk-M1 system, can be seen exploding on its own over Dnipor only for a Kh-101 missile to pass by a few seconds later. The air defense missile either failed to lock on the Russian stealth cruise missile or was jammed by it.


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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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