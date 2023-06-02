Dr.SHIVA™ TOWN HALL: Health Care - Repeal the 1962 KENNEDY Vaccination Act. Shiva4President.com
55 views
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live 6/1/2023
Dr.SHIVA™ TOWN HALL: Health Care - Repeal the 1962 KENNEDY Vaccination Act. Shiva4President.com In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, shares the scientific reality of the modern theory of the immune system, upon which he was invited to give the prestige lecture at the National Science Foundation, and why we must repeal the woefully outdated 1962 Kennedy Vaccination Act. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashivaShow less
Keywords
healthtown hallfreedomcensorshipimmune systemeducationtruthhealth careelon muskrfk jrcoviddr shivarepeal the 1962 kennedy vaccination actshiva4presidentcom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos