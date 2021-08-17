© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Clements Discusses the Reality of Mandatory Vaccinations to Return Back to Work
Follow
13
Share
Report
10674 views • August 17, 2021
Missed last night's episode of Making Sense of the Madness with New Mexico State University professor David Clements? Click the link below to catch the show in its entirety.
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/faith-courage-and-legal-remedies-with-david-clements-msom-ep-317/
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
For Full Videos and More Content, visit:
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/faith-courage-and-legal-remedies-with-david-clements-msom-ep-317/
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
For Full Videos and More Content, visit:
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.