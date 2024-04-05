Time To Wake Up

A Clip I Cut Out from the Plandemic Film Series Part 3 - The Great Awakening Documentary. G. Edward Griffin warned people in the 60's about Communism, which is basically Globalism now and how the sooner we all wake up, the sooner we can save the Planet. I ended the Video with a Partial Clip from Jim Caviezel's Speech.
Links Below For More Information and Where I got the Footage From:
https://freedomforceinternational.org/
Ending Video From This Source:
https://rumble.com/v28t424-the-storm-is-upon-us-eyedropmedia.html
